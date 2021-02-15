Late for Work 2/15: What Pundits Think an Orlando Brown Trade Could Look Like

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are "going to need a haul" to trade Brown, but that "teams are going to be interested."

So what could the framework of a trade look like?

Back in 2019, the Miami Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, and two players.

That's a massive haul. Pundits reiterated that they don't expect the Ravens to receive that kind of return for Brown, but a first-round pick would be the bar for trade talks.

"It doesn't make sense for a championship-caliber team to lose Brown unless it's a first-round pick," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "With the decreased salary cap, teams will see more value in addressing left tackle in the draft than giving up a high pick and signing Brown to a big-money extension.

"According to ESPN Stats & Information, the best comparable is Jason Peters getting traded from the Buffalo Bills in 2009. The Eagles sent the No. 28 overall pick as well as two other selections (a fourth and sixth-round pick) for Peters, who was 27 at the time and had been to two Pro Bowls."

Shaffer looked at five possible trade scenarios for Brown, and four included at least a first-round pick. The other included the first pick in the second round (No. 33) from the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2019 Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Chark.

"In a league where subpar pass protection likely cost the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl title, Brown's value has only risen," Shaffer wrote. "The average annual contract value of the NFL's five highest-paid right tackles is $14.5 million, according to Over The Cap, headlined by Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson's $18 million-per-year deal.

"At left tackle, where Brown did not allow a sack and surrendered just 16 pressures overall after replacing Stanley, according to Pro Football Focus, the price tag is even higher."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and Daniel Popper also crafted up three trade scenarios that would send Brown to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The first scenario was trading Brown for the Chargers' 2021 first-round pick (No. 13), which Zrebiec called "pretty close to a no brainer for the Ravens."

The second was trading Brown for the Chargers' 2021 second- and fourth-round picks. The third was trading Brown for wide receiver Mike Williams and the Chargers' 2021 fifth-round pick.

"The Ravens have a much better idea of Brown's trade value than I do, but this wouldn't be enough for me," Zrebiec said about the second scenario. "If the Chargers had one of the first couple of picks in the second round, that would be a slightly different story. However, Los Angeles is picking squarely in the middle of the second round (pick 47). Changing the fourth-rounder to a third would make it a little more enticing, but it still wouldn't be enough, unless it was far and away the best offer Brown generated and the situation with the player had become so untenable that the Ravens had to move on. I'd personally rather have one more year of Brown starting at right tackle and a likely third-round compensatory pick his departure would likely trigger than a second- and a fourth-rounder."

If the Ravens aren't able to find a suitable trade partner, there's a good chance Brown could play out the final year of his rookie contract in Baltimore next season. Pundits noted that any kind of holdout won't help Brown either.

"[I]f Brown doesn't show up to training camp, he'll revert to a restricted free agent in 2022," Hensley wrote. "If the Ravens can't trade Brown, he'll suit up for this upcoming season and put all of his energy into making this his best season. Anything less hurts his free-agent value next offseason. In other words, the Ravens have all the leverage in this situation.