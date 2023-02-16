Late for Work 2/16: Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken Are a 'Match Made in Heaven'

Mel Kiper: 'I Will Retire' If Ravens Make This Pick

ESPN's Todd McShay released his latest mock draft, and his pick for the Ravens got quite a rise out of his colleague, Mel Kiper Jr.

McShay mocked Texas running back Bijan Robinson to Baltimore with the 22nd-overall selection. Kiper was flabbergasted that McShay went with a running back instead of a wide receiver, a sentiment undoubtedly shared by a number of Ravens fans. Three straight wide receivers went after the Ravens' pick of Robinson in McShay's mock draft.

"Yeah, Bijan Robinson is a heck of a back, but did you watch J.K. Dobbins the last five games when he got healthy? They've got a stud running back," Kiper said. "You can get a good running back in rounds five or six. … For the Ravens it makes absolutely no sense to me. If you're right on this one, I will retire. If Bijan Robinson is a Raven, I'm gone."

McShay acknowledged in his article on ESPN.com that mocking Robinson to the Ravens "might raise some eyebrows, especially with a handful of Day 1 receivers still on the board," but there was a method to what Kiper perceived as madness.

"GM Eric DeCosta could add another outside target to pair with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay via free agency and/or on Day 2," McShay wrote. "Robinson is my No. 9 prospect, pushed down the board by positional value, and the Ravens lean on the run like few other teams. We've now watched them look to free agents and practice-squaders at running back in back-to-back years, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (both entering the final years of their deals) navigated various injuries. With Robinson available, Coach John Harbaugh could make a splash.

"Robinson reminds me of Saquon Barkley. He forces missed tackles with ease (FBS-leading 91 in 2022), has burst through rushing lanes and can make plays in the pass game. If Lamar Jackson does indeed end up back in Baltimore, this would form a scary rushing unit for new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken."

Jackson Not Among Top 10 in NFL.com Quarterback Rankings

For the second consecutive year, Jackson placed outside the top 10 in NFL.com's Marc Sessler's annual quarterback rankings.

Jackson, who missed the final five games of the season and a playoff game due to a knee injury, came in at No. 12 in the rankings, which are based on play from the regular seasons and playoffs of every quarterback who started a game. Jackson, who was No. 1 on the list in his MVP season of 2019, fell to No. 7 in 2020 and No. 14 in 2021.

"Greg Roman is out the door, replaced by a play-caller in Todd Monken with Air Raid roots and an open desire to throw the ball downfield. It's fair to wonder what that means for Lamar after a string of injury-ravaged seasons inside a ground-heavy scheme that leaned hard on his magical legs," Sessler wrote. "It's also fair to wonder if Jackson, a pending free agent who seeks a Deshaun Watson-level sum of guaranteed cash, will remain in Baltimore. The Ravens can tag him, and I fully expect them to go that route if a long-term deal can't be struck."

Sessler ranked Tyler Huntley at No. 52 out of 68.

Rex Ryan Reportedly a Top Candidate for Broncos Defensive Coordinator Job

Former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Rex Ryan could be back on the sidelines next season.