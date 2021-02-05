Late for Work 2/5: Ed Reed Has 'Talked Briefly at Times' With John Harbaugh About Returning as Coach

Newsome Reveals How He Felt When Ravens Greats Left to Play Elsewhere

Speaking of Ozzie, he stopped by "Club Shay Shay," the podcast hosted by Hall of Famer and former Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe, to discuss a variety of topics, including his feelings on longtime Ravens Reed and Terrell Suggs leaving to play with other teams at the end of their careers.

"Once a Raven, always a Raven," Newsome said. "As with anything in life, you understand that there's a limit in how far you can go. When you have to look at the totality of what you're trying to do and build a football team, you can only go so far. So at some point, and I've always said this and I said it to you when you went back to Denver, I want you to make all the money you can make.

"If you got a chance to make some more, go somewhere, please go. This is all I can do. And we still can hug and shake hands because I appreciate what you've done. You only have so many years that you can make this type of money, and you need to go ahead and make it if you can. And if you can't, I'll welcome you back. You're still part of the family."

Sharpe said Newsome's honesty in dealing with players is why he's so beloved.