Late for Work 3/2: The Latest in the Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiation Buzz

Steps the Ravens Should Take to Get Over the Playoff Hump

The Ravens have had plenty of regular-season success the past three seasons, but they've been unable to get past the divisional round in the playoffs. So what can they do to fortify their roster and make a deep postseason run?

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec came up with a 10-step plan. Here are some of those steps, accompanied by Zrebiec's comments:

Create more salary-cap space

"There aren't too many ways to create cap space without weakening the roster. Start with restructuring Ronnie Stanley's deal and potentially Marlon Humphrey's as well. Then look to sign the two restricted free agents, running back Gus Edwards and inside linebacker Chris Board, to extensions with lower 2021 cap numbers. Those would constitute modest savings, but it all counts in a year in which the salary cap will drop significantly."

Make a decision on Orlando Brown Jr.

"Brown, the two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle who is entering a contract year, wants to be traded to a team that will play him at left tackle. The Ravens are at least listening, as they should. What they shouldn't do is settle on a deal for Brown in fear that he'll be a distraction if he returns to the team as the right tackle. Brown still doesn't have much leverage, and if his attitude and play are subpar this year, he'll only cost himself money. If he opts to sit out, he'll cost himself money and a shot at free agency next March. He should be plenty motivated even if he's back in a Ravens uniform playing a position he doesn't want to play.