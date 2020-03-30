Late for Work 3/30: Von Miller Describes Derek Wolfe's Defensive Impact 

When you factor in the $2.5 to 3 million that pundits expect Baltimore will need to sign their rookie class, it still leaves some flexibility to make a move.

"Though that doesn't seem like a lot considering 14 teams have more than $20 million in salary cap space, it's enough to lure top free agents that become available after the draft," Stevens wrote. "It also gives the Ravens flexibility to continue addressing their major needs and depth before the draft if they want."

Looking at the defense, there's still a need at inside linebacker. But if you've been following mock drafts, pundits believe the Ravens could address that in the first round with LSU's Patrick Queen or Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray.

"While there's still room to add to the pass rush in the draft, the need for a non-rush linebacker is bigger," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Though the Ravens finished fifth in rushing yards allowed, this was largely due to their ball-control offense and regular presence ahead on the scoreboard. Only 10 teams allowed more than the 4.4 yards per rush surrendered by the Ravens defense."

Baltimore may not be done addressing the defensive line either. They were reportedly in talks with long-time Green Bay Packer Mike Daniels, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The soon-to-be 31-year-old defensive tackle had 10 tackles and one sack in two starts with the Detroit Lions last season.