Late for Work 4/5: Five Prospects Who Make Sense for Ravens in First Round

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Why it makes sense: "With left tackle Ronnie Stanley coming back from a major ankle injury and [Orlando] Brown Jr. wanting a trade, the Ravens have questions at both tackle spots in the present and future. Stanley is said to be making good progress and there is optimism he'll be ready for Week 1, and the trade market for Brown has been tepid, making it more likely he'll remain with the Ravens for at least one more season. The Ravens, however, could target Brown's ultimate replacement a year early and even opt to play Jenkins at guard for a year before he takes over at tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Jenkins is big and nasty."

Why it may not: "Jenkins is a polarizing prospect in some respects. Some evaluators are concerned about his less-than-ideal arm length for a tackle and some issues with range and balance. He's not a lock to be drafted in the first round."

Jaelan Phillips, OLB, Miami

Why it makes sense: "Few college edge rushers were as productive last season as Phillips. He has the size and explosiveness to develop into a frontline pass rusher in the NFL. He has the speed and quickness to get to the quarterback off the edge, and he's strong enough to move inside as well. As far as upside, he probably has more of it than any other pass rusher in the draft class."