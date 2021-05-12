Late for Work 5/12: Ravens Are the 'Wrong Team to Underestimate' in the AFC North

The Ravens were one of the NFL's best teams down the stretch. After overcoming a COVID-19 outbreak, they won five straight games to close out the regular season.

Baltimore (11-5) finished one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, who went 1-4 in their final five games after starting 11-0. The Browns also went 11-5 but lost both games to the Ravens.

Baltimore is currently the odds-on favorite to win the AFC North, and Foxworth believes they've been the team to beat in the division.

"What Cleveland has done in the offseason has been impressive, but they're going to have to do it in the regular season," Foxworth said. " … You've still got to give it to [to the Ravens] until we see proven otherwise."

However, some pundits like Clark and Greenberg are betting on the potential of the Browns. Cleveland made the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons last year and there's a lot of hype surrounding the team under second-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

Clark likes the Browns so much that he said the division race might not even be that close.