Late for Work 5/12: Schedule Predictions Include Lamar Jackson Going Undefeated in December 

The Ravens have the sixth-toughest schedule.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: "The Ravens will not enjoy a post-London game bye, zooming back to Charm City needing to prepare for the emerging Lions the following Sunday. That's not the only challenge on the Ravens' schedule this season, though. Four of the first six games are away from Baltimore (including the game at Tottenham against the Titans), and the final four games are no joke, either: at Jacksonville and San Francisco in Weeks 15 and 16, followed by a tough home duo against the Dolphins and Steelers to close it out. There's also a tricky Thursday game in Week 11 against the Bengals, although it does come amid a three-game home stretch. The Ravens don't face the most treacherous schedule this season, but there are some notable speed bumps they'll need to navigate along the way."

The Ravens have one revenge game.

Hensley: "There really is only one game for the Ravens to circle: Sept. 17 at the Bengals. Baltimore has lost three straight in Cincinnati, including last season's 24-17 loss in the AFC wild-card round. Of course, the Ravens were forced to start a backup quarterback in Tyler Huntley and two third-stringers in Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown in those defeats because of Jackson's injury. This is a different matchup with Jackson, who hasn't started in Cincinnati since a 38-3 win in the 2020 regular-season finale."

The most interesting Week 1 debut in the NFL is Monken with the Ravens, who host the Texans.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen: "The opening week of the season will give us a look at how quarterback Lamar Jackson fits in a new offensive system under Monken. I'm expecting more spread, trips and empty formations here to create space for Jackson as both a runner and thrower in 2023."

Ravens vs. Texans is No. 6 on a list of the 10 best games of the season.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr: "Strange choice? Maybe. … Here's why I'm interested in this game, in particular: Baltimore is very athletic up front on defense and presents a lot of challenges to young quarterbacks. John Harbaugh's record against rookie quarterbacks is excellent and, like Bill Belichick to the Jets, can represent a bit of a benchmark as to how prepared the young passer can get in a short period of time. There are some ancillary benefits to this game. We'll get to see Derek Stingley Jr. against either Odell Beckham Jr. or Zay Flowers. We'll get to see Will Anderson against a very good offensive line. And we'll get to see how [rookie QB C.J.] Stroud can maximize possessions against a team and a coach that still value milking the clock, all in the first game of the year."

Game that has gotten tougher: vs. Detroit, Week 7

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "When the Ravens and Lions last played in September 2021, Baltimore needed a record-breaking 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker to leave Detroit with a 19-17 victory. That Detroit team started 0-10-1, but these aren't the lowly Lions anymore. Behind one of the league's most creative offenses, the Lions finished 2022 with their first winning record since 2017 and were in playoff contention until the final week. They'll enter this season with something the Lions haven't had to deal with in a while: expectations. They'll pose a challenge to the Ravens, particularly since the game comes on the heels of the London trip."

The Ravens' record will be …

Sporting News’ Edward Sutelan: 11-6. "The Ravens have a better group of receivers in 2023 than perhaps any Jackson has had and the defense should still be among the league's best. Baltimore has all the makings of a playoff team, even if the road to getting past Cincinnati remains a major challenge."