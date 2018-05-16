Late For Work 5/16: Teams May Try To Lure Ozzie Away, Trade Worth Exploring, No Regrets For Dez

A Running Back Trade Worth Exploring​

Running back is an area the Ravens wished they could've addressed with one of their 12 picks in the NFL Draft a few weeks ago.

DeCosta said he got "kind of angry" when a running back that the team was targeting was nabbed by another team "right in front of us."

"That happens every year. I think I had less patience for it this year for some reason," DeCosta said after the draft. "As Ozzie always says, 'We don't play games until September.' We'll have some chances between now and then maybe to add a couple backs."

One of those ways was by signing a couple undrafted running backs a few days after the draft, but are the Ravens done searching? Could another way to add a back be via trade?

Some rumors have swirled about the Detroit Lions' Ameer Abdullah being a trade candidate as he enters his last year of his rookie deal.

"Abdullah has been a disappointment since the Detroit Lions picked him out of Nebraska in the second round in 2015, but if he is indeed on the trading block and could be had for a future Day 3 draft pick, it would make sense for the Ravens to explore it," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens are happy with Alex Collins' emergence and Buck Allen's improvement last year. Kenneth Dixon returning from injury could also become a big piece of the puzzle.

Baltimore likely isn't interested in one of the older veterans sitting on the market, such as 33-year-old Adrian Peterson (see Ravens Mailbag later today), but the team hasn't been shy about wanting to add more youthful backs that could complement the players already on the roster.