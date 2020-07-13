Late for Work 7/13: Consensus Among Ravens' Most Important Players in 2020

Consensus Among Ravens' Most Important Players

There's still plenty unknown heading into the 2020 season, but one thing we know for sure is that the Ravens have a roster built to contend for a Super Bowl title.

That got pundits like Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec thinking. They ranked the most important players to the team's success this season.

Since there was plenty of debate following the fan-voted All-Time Ravens Team, I thought it would be interesting to look at the top five players for each pundit. Here's how it went:

Kasinitz

5. CB Marlon Humphrey

4. DE Calais Campbell

3. OLB Matthew Judon

2. LT Ronnie Stanley

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Zrebiec

5. DE Calais Campbell

4. OLB Matthew Judon

3. WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

2. LT Ronnie Stanley

1. QB Lamar Jackson

For the sake of the obvious, we're not going to discuss Jackson. But there was a close consensus among the rest of the top five, with some players interchangeable.

Kasinitz and Zrebiec both had Stanley as the second-most important player. That's not surprising considering his role protecting Jackson's blindside.

Stanley was one of the NFL's best left tackles last year, and a player the Ravens couldn't afford to lose.

"He gets this ranking on his own merit, but the team's lack of tackle depth and inexperience up front emphasizes the importance of Stanley staying healthy and playing dominant football," Zrebiec wrote. "If Stanley gets hurt, the Ravens would probably have to rely on 33-year-old Andre Smith at left tackle. With Yanda gone, Stanley is now the guy for the Ravens, so he'll be counted on for leadership, too."

"Without a quality backup in place at tackle, Stanley's health and performance stand as crucial aspects of the Ravens' 2020 season," added Kasinitz.

Judon and Campbell also made the list for both pundits, and it's not hard to see why. The two combined for 16 sacks last season and will be relied on as the top pass rush producers in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's unit.

"The Ravens didn't use any assets to bring in a veteran edge rusher and that's partly because they expect Campbell to make the guys who they have better," Zrebiec wrote. "A double-digit sack season would be nice, but more than anything, the Ravens will rely on Campbell to be a consistently disruptive presence. His leadership and experience are bonuses."

After falling to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs, General Manager Eric DeCosta and the front office made a concerted effort to bulk up the defensive front. That centers around Judon and Campbell.

"Baltimore asked a lot of Judon in 2019 and didn't do much to pad the depth at outside linebacker behind him," Kasinitz wrote. "He'll enter training camp as the Ravens' most irreplaceable defender."

The difference in the lists came between Humphrey and Brown. Kasinitz ranked Brown 10th, while Zrebiec ranked Humphrey eighth.

Coming off a strong rookie season, Brown is poised to develop into a top-end No. 1 wide receiver. Zrebiec believes Brown, who's bulked up this offseason, has the potential to elevate the Ravens' offense.

"A major breakthrough in 2020 would provide a new dimension to the team's offense and force defenses to play the Ravens a little more honestly," Zrebiec wrote. "Ravens coaches have talked about challenging teams more through the air and making them defend different parts of the field. Brown is the best candidate to make that happen."

Kasinitz made the case for defense, and in a pass-happy league, shutdown cornerbacks have become even more important. Coming off an All-Pro season, Humphrey is that for the Ravens.

"While the Ravens carry the depth in the secondary to cushion a potential injury to Humphrey or [Marcus] Peters (which is why they aren't ranked even higher), the presence of the two stars helps make Baltimore's roster one of the NFL's best," Kasinitz added.