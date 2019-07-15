Late for Work 7/15: How the Ravens Can Help Lamar Jackson Break Out in Year 2

The Ravens ran a run-first offensive attack with Jackson during the second half of the 2018 season. They finished as the second-leading rushing team, only behind the Seattle Seahawks, but skeptics have continually pointed to the 23-17 wild-card loss the Los Angeles Chargers as the formula to crack Jackson and the offense.

The Chargers often used four defensive linemen and seven defensive backs to counter the Ravens' run-heavy offense, and it saw success. There were other reasons why the Ravens struggled early too. But Burleson isn't necessarily buying that it's the formula for opposing defenses moving forward.

Burleson noted that the Ravens need to feature more setup plays, to bait defenses into loading the box, only to beat them over the top through the passing game.

"Towards the end of the game, once there was six, seven, eight guys in the box, Jackson was chopping [those] guys up," Burleson said. "So I'm saying utilize his arm. … Let the man throw the ball and let the legs be the bonus to his skillset."

Jackson saw success against the Chargers in the team's 22-10 win in Week 16. He threw for a career-high 204 yards and hit tight end Mark Andrews in stride for a 68-yard touchdown, one of Jackson's best throws of the season.

"The goal, of course, is to make defenses account for multiple possibilities after the ball is snapped, so Baltimore forcing them to defend the QB as a runner sets up all sorts of possibilities in the RPO," ForTheWin's Henry McKenna wrote. "In reality, the Ravens are likely working their way toward some version of a modern offense but will need time to get there."

Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab believes run-first offenses can be "almost impossible to stop" with a quarterback like Jackson, but success will ultimately be defined by how he develops in the pocket.

With that comes patience, just like any other young quarterback.