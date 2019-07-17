Late for Work 7/17: Ravens With the Most At Stake Heading into Training Camp

ESPN Not High on Ravens' Long-Term Future

ESPN released its annual future power rankings, which projected the success for all 32 teams over the next three seasons. A panel of experts ranked each team's non-QB, quarterback, draft, front office, and coaching staff based on the following grading scale:

100: A+ (Elite)

90: A (Great)

80: B (Very Good)

70: C (Average)

60: D (Very Bad)

50: F (Disastrous)

Here's the breakdown of the weighted score: roster (30 percent), quarterback (20 percent), draft (15 percent), front office (15 percent) and coaching (20 percent).

The Ravens finished in the middle of the pack at No. 17 with a score of 77 (Average), third in the AFC North behind the Steelers (6) and Browns (9).

To no surprise, ESPN identified the Ravens' biggest worry as Jackson's development as a passer and the offense around him. It's been the hot topic of discussion surrounding the Ravens throughout the offseason.

"Either Jackson improves on his ability to pass effectively on third down, on throws outside the numbers and on throws traveling 11-plus yards down the field, or the Ravens are going to have trouble keeping pace with the rest of the teams in their division – all of whom have very good passing QBs – as well as the AFC overall," ESPN wrote. "New GM DeCosta added some very exciting and diverse weapons via free agency and the draft in running back Mark Ingram and receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, and now it is up to coordinator Greg Roman and Jackson to get the most out of this impressive group."

ESPN wasn't the only outlet not high on the Ravens' future. Baltimore wasn't included in Bleacher Report's top 10 NFL teams best set up for the future.