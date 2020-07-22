Late for Work 7/22: The Rookie Who Is a Sleeper to Start at Right Guard

The Ravens trade for Calais Campbell in March came as a surprise to many, even Campbell himself.

The veteran defensive end joined the "Pat McAfee Show" last week and talked about the shock of getting the news for the first time in his career.

"I didn't know it was coming," Campbell said. "Obviously, I guess it's always a possibility, and being an older person in this league, I've seen it all so you're never surprised. I was expecting to be in Jacksonville throughout the remainder of my contract and maybe even longer. I thought maybe an extension would come before a trade would come. So I was kind of caught off guard but it happened to be to one of the best teams in football, so it was kind of a win-win situation."

Campbell spent three seasons in Jacksonville and was coming off a season in which he totaled 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles. He was Pro Football Focus' Run Defender of the Year, making the cost of a fifth-round pick look even better for the Ravens.

While he didn't have a choice where he was traded, Campbell reiterated that he took less money to sign a one-year extension through 2021 in Baltimore.

Now 33 years old, Campbell's sights are set on a Super Bowl title.

"I've got to be able to run those sprints with my mind thinking that it's going to be worth something," Campbell said. "I'm going to be able to get that jewelry at the end of the year."

The Ringer's Danny Heifetz named Campbell as one of the most important players on their new team.