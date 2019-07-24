Late for Work 7/24: Five Players Not Named Lamar Jackson to Watch at Training Camp 

The Ravens' run game is expected to be the focal point of Greg Roman's offense and Smolka believes Kenneth Dixon is on the roster bubble this summer.

"Dixon has shown flashes during his three-year career, albeit in inconsistent doses," Smolka wrote. "He piled up a career-high 117 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 win against Cleveland that secured the AFC North title and averaged 5.6 yards a carry last year, best on the team among running backs."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec listed Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill as locks to make the roster in the backfield. If the Ravens take four running backs, the competition could come down to Dixon and Tyler Ervin, who Zrebiec doesn't think should be dismissed because of his return ability.

"With uncertainty in the return game, Ervin could find his way onto the team by outperforming the other return candidates," Zrebiec wrote.

The wide receiver group will be one of the most exciting positions to watch, and Smolka believes Chris Moore has the opportunity to step up and become a "top-tier" pass-catcher.