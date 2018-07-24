Late for Work 7/24: Opinions on Ravens QB Situation Are Everywhere

Three Positives From 2017 the Ravens Will Want to Continue

Usually the focus in training camp is what teams are doing to fix their problems from the year before, but Ebony Bird’s Chris Schisler identified three strengths of the 2017 Ravens that do not need to change.

Good Running Game

The Ravens rushing attack finished 11th in yards per game last season, and Schisler believes it will "continue being a driving force in the 2018 season." With Kenneth Dixon joining last year's tandem of Alex Collins and Buck Allen, the Ravens should have a dynamic backfield rotation. Combine the trio of running backs with an expected improved passing attack, as well as the return of guard Marshal Yanda to solidify the offensive line, and the Ravens rush attack could actually improve in 2018.

"If the Ravens can average over four yards per carry and can rack up around 1,500 yards or more on the ground, this could be a good season. Collins is entering his second season with the Ravens. We have to see him do it for more than just one year, but every indication is that it will be a strong performance by the running backs."

Healthy Turnover Ratio

The Ravens registered a league-best plus-17 turnover ratio in 2017. The defense's 22 interceptions were the most in football, while its 12 fumbles were fourth most. Schisler predicts the defense, led by the secondary, will continue to force turnovers at a high rate this season.

"Jimmy Smith is a great cornerback when he's at full health. Marlon Humphrey is in the process of becoming a top-tier cornerback in the league. Eric Weddle is a free safety coming off a six pick season and the Ravens are deep at the cornerback position. The Ravens could have an elite secondary in 2018."

Awesome Special Teams

Schisler expects the Ravens to get another strong season from its two specialists, punter Sam Koch and kicker Justin Tucker, as well as long snapper Morgan Cox. Koch, who Schisler referred to as "one of the most important players on the team" is coming off a campaign in which landed 40 punts inside the 20-yard line. Tucker made the Pro Bowl last year and is currently the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

"Special teams are a special advantage for the purple and black."

Ravens Finish 7-9 in CBSSports.com Prediction

CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco conducted his annual tradition of predicting the score of every NFL game on the schedule in July.

Prisco acknowledges "picking every NFL game with scores in July is just asking for it," but doesn't mind being called "moron" or "idiot" later in the season when all his predictions don't come to fruition because, "it's a labor of love."

Ravens fans will hope to have plenty of reasons to call out Prisco by the end of the 2018 season because he has the team finishing 7-9, which is good enough for third place in the AFC North. Ravens fans shouldn't be discouraged by Prisco's prediction though; Baltimore has finished with a losing record just once under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Prisco's highlight for the season comes in Week 9, when he has the Ravens beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 39-38. If that score line sounds familiar, it's because that was the final score when the teams played in Week 14 last season, but with the Ravens winning this time.

Prisco sees the Steelers winning the division with a 10-6 record, while he has the Cincinnati Bengals finishing just ahead of the Ravens with an 8-8 mark.

Quick Hits: