Late for Work 7/24: Which Seven Ravens Made the NFL's Top 100 Players List?

Kasinitz identified offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., kicker Justin Tucker, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and fullback Patrick Ricard as long-shot candidates to make the Top 100. A "kicker bias" will probably prevent Tucker from making the list, but it shouldn't.

"If the Top 100 needed to represent every position, Tucker would become a lock," Kasinitz wrote. "Unfortunately for the Ravens' opera-singing, fried-chicken-promoting star, no kicker landed on the list in 2019."

Moreover, only one kicker — Adam Vinatieiri (No. 98 in 2015) —has made the Top 100 since its inception in 2011, per The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer. It seems to me that Tucker should join Vinatieri. He's just the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Four Moves Ravens Could Make Before the Regular Season Starts

Several pundits believe the Ravens have the most complete roster in the league, but that doesn't mean the team couldn't make some moves before the start of the regular season.

"[General Manager Eric] DeCosta is fond of saying that the quest to improve the roster never stops," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens are never hesitant to bring in a veteran at different points of camp if they believe a need exists. There are also several solid veteran free agents still looking for work, including a handful of accomplished tight ends and pass rushers. The Ravens don't have cap space to do a whole lot, but they have the flexibility to make a minor addition or two."

Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw identified four moves he believes the Ravens could make before the regular season kicks off:

Trade one of their big names.

Judon is the obvious candidate for such a move, as the 27-year-old outside linebacker's long-term future with the Ravens has been a hot topic of conversation this offseason. Judon and the Ravens failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, but he has signed his franchise tag tender.

"The catch is he may not be in the Ravens' long-term plans," Bradshaw wrote. "A team in need of pass-rushing help could look to add Judon's services for a second-or-third round draft choice."

Sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Baltimore has long been identified as a potential destination for the free-agent defensive end, and as long as he remains unsigned there are those who will dream of Clowney wearing Ravens purple in 2020.

If the Ravens did have interest in Clowney, they'd have to find a way to create cap space, but Bradshaw believes Clowney "could come in far cheaper than expected for Baltimore."

"The 27-year old remains in the prime of his career and could be looking for that new opportunity to prove he's more than his stat sheet suggests," Bradshaw wrote. "If I'm the Ravens, I'm bringing in Clowney while he's cheap and reaping the rewards."

Sign a veteran to a cheap deal.

If the Ravens are looking to sign another pass rusher, there are options that are significantly less far-fetched than Clowney.

"While the unit looks much improved after trading for Calais Campbell and signing Derek Wolfe, along with retaining Matt Judon and Pernell McPhee, adding another veteran could still be in the mix," Bradshaw wrote. "Adding a player like Everson Griffen or Cameron Wake would be a very Ravens-like move."

Make a splash trade.

Two big-name players who could be traded before the start of the season are Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. Both have been linked to the Ravens by pundits this offseason.

"Adding Ngakoue across from Matt Judon gives the Ravens bookend edge rushers to team up with Calais Campbell up front," Bradshaw wrote. "That dynamic trio would instantly be one of the league's best. The question more or less is what would Baltimore have to give up to acquire Ngakoue's services and do they plan to re-sign him long-term or use him as a one-year rental. There's also the conversation to be had about what to do with Judon long-term."

As for Adams, Bradshaw wrote: "Adams would be the definition of a luxury addition, as the team's secondary is absolutely loaded without him back there. Baltimore also has a lot of resources and money invested in the unit, so adding him doesn't make the most amount of sense. Still, Adams would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Chuck Clark and give the Ravens the best safety duo in the league between Adams and Earl Thomas."

Did Jackson's Supporting Cast Get Better, Worse*, or Stay the Same?*

ESPN's Jamison Hensley analyzed whether the players surrounding Jackson got better, worse, or stayed the same.

After setting an NFL single-season rushing record last season, the Ravens return their top three running backs —Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — but Hensley said the unit will be even better thanks to the addition of Dobbins.