Late for Work 7/30: Ravens' New Offense Will Be 'Fun Weekly Watch'

Like everyone who attends a Ravens practice, Rosenthal kept a close eye on Lamar Jackson. He liked what he saw from the second-year quarterback, as well as second-year tight end Mark Andrews.

"He's a better runner than any of the running quarterbacks before," Rosenthal said on the "Around the NFL" podcast. "So it's like, 'OK, running quarterbacks haven't worked.' Well they haven't been the same as Lamar Jackson. I think he's the best one since Michael Vick and may be better."

Rosenthal dispelled the notion that there should be concern over Jackson's uneven performance in the Ravens' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs.