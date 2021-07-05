Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Lamar Jackson is set to become one of the highest paid players in NFL history, but it's still a matter of when.

Fortunately, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports the negotiations have proceeded smoothly.

"So far, it's going smoothly," Florio wrote yesterday. "Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done. And it surely will. While the jury may be out on other first-round quarterbacks from the class of 2018 (more on that in a separate item), the Ravens have decided that they want Lamar Jackson to play the position for years to come. Once that decision gets made, everything else is just details."

With both parties remaining rather quiet regarding the discussions, this is the first we've heard how the talks have gone. And about enlightening information, it's also the first time we've heard who may or may not be conducting the negotiations for Jackson's party.

"Of course, Jackson isn't completely going it alone." Florio wrote. "Despite widespread reports and assumptions, we're told that his mother is not involved. She may be advising him, but she's not negotiating with the Ravens. Jackson has advisers. He's had advisers for all of his business ventures. He simply doesn't have a traditional NFLPA-certified agent."

As others and Florio wrote, the contract negotiations are "a little trickier" without a traditional agent. Jackson was vague this offseason when asked by Baltimore media about who is representing him.

If true that he's working with advisers, a deal can likely be agreed upon more rapidly as experienced lawyers and advisors can help navigate the language of what will be a life-changing contract for Jackson and a franchise-defining deal for the Ravens.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec spoke to several people familiar with negotiations, both from the team and agent side, to share insight on the factors in the timing of the deal. Mostly, they made a case to do it sooner than later.

"This is probably as cheap as it's going to be," said Joel Corry, a former agent who analyzes and writes about NFL contracts and the salary cap for CBS Sports. "You'll have at least Josh Allen in the marketplace and who knows, if Aaron Rodgers is traded or the Packers decide that he's the guy over Jordan Love, maybe he gets a new deal and you have to deal with that as another data point as well."

If Allen were to strike a deal with the Buffalo Bills, it could impact negotiations. It is reminiscent of wide receivers Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas both aiming to set the market for their position back in 2015. In fact, Corry analyzed that very topic back in 2015 and cited how the market would change due to said deals. The same would go for Jackson, or Allen, depending upon whose party puts pen to paper first.

"Corry said one of the primary benefits for the Ravens in getting a deal done now is 'cost certainty,'" Zrebiec wrote. "Having Jackson on the books will allow [General Manager Eric] DeCosta and company to plan accordingly with their other core young players who they'll want to re-sign. The Ravens' group of 2022 free agents includes standout tight end Mark Andrews, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, starting center Bradley Bozeman, starting safety DeShon Elliott and reserve cornerback Anthony Averett, not to mention veterans like defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams."