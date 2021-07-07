Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats

Offense Transcends in PFF's "Best-Case Scenario"

Sticking with the offense, PFF's Ben Linsey goes through the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Ravens:

90th percentile outcome: 12-5

How they get there: "The best receiving corps of Jackson's career following the offseason additions of Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace helps him get back toward his 2019 output as a passer (82.5 passing grade). The offensive line additions of Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva and Ben Cleveland and the return of a healthy Ronnie Stanley more than make up for the Orlando Brown Jr. trade, improving a unit that finished the 2020 season ranked 23rd in overall grade.

"Meanwhile, one of the best secondaries in the NFL maintains Baltimore's spot as an upper-tier defense."

There's a case to be made that this isn't so farfetched; at least, not in the ways listed by Linsey. The offense has unquestionably increased in talent. It would be bizarre if the offseason additions listed did not help get Jackson's production closer to 2019 levels.

Moreover, a 12-5 season record feels par for the course with the Ravens. They went 14-2 in 2019 and only 11-5 last season. This sounds more along the lines of expected outcome, not a "best-case scenario." To offer my opinion, the best-case scenario for the Ravens would be more along the lines of a 15-2 record with Jackson going over 4,000 yards passing and 45-50 total touchdowns.

The worst-case scenario given by Linsey has the Ravens going 7-10.

How they get there: "Baltimore's offense doesn't evolve, and opposing defenses are better prepared to force the Ravens to win through the air. The carelessness with the ball that Lamar Jackson showcased early on last season, when he ranked third in the league in turnover-worthy play rate through his first eight games, extends over the course of the entire 2021 season.

"The loss of Yannick Ngakoue (74.5 pass-rush grade in 2020) and Matthew Judon (67.0) are felt on defense, as well. The Ravens struggle to generate consistent pressure, even with the league's highest blitz rate."

Linsey's take on the Ravens' losses at outside linebacker is not surprising with Judon and Ngakoue gone, there are questions about the pass rush and age on the defensive line, something Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich noted.

"The Ravens have a veteran-laden defensive line that is among the best in the NFL," Karpovich wrote. "However, three of their key players — Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe — are over 30 years old. With the 17-game season, these players will be under more pressure."