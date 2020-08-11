Late for Work 8/11: Earl Thomas III Looks to Be in Top Shape, Ready for Big Year

Not only do the Ravens arguably have the most talented roster in the league, but they also may possess the most talented group of young players in the NFL. The Ravens are No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ rankings of all 32 teams by their under-25 talent.

To show whata difference a year can make, the Ravens were No. 25 in last year's rankings. The ratings are based on a combination of the players' talent and the value and length of their current contracts.

For the Ravens, it obviously starts with 23-year old quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the youngest MVP in NFL history last season.

"Football Outsiders research has shown that quarterbacks tend to make their biggest performance jumps from Year 1 to Year 2, but Lamar Jackson's sophomore breakout was the Bob Beamon of those," Scott Spratt wrote for ESPN.com. " … In 2019, Jackson became the kind of quarterback who can carry a franchise no matter their system or other problems."

Jackson doesn't need to carry the franchise, though, as he is surrounded by young talent on both sides of the ball.

"The Ravens have so much young talent that they could have pushed for the top spot in these rankings even without Jackson under center," Spratt wrote.