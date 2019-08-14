Late for Work 8/14: Analyst Predicts Ravens Are 'Ready to Make a Huge Leap' in 2019

Ravens Wire's Alex Bente is also in on the hype this season and believes the Ravens could be Super Bowl contenders if they can get over these three humps:

Injury bug: "I'm sure the Ravens are hoping quarterback Robert Griffin III's broken thumb is the biggest issue they'll face this preseason. While no team is fully immune in a sport as physical as football, they'll need to do whatever it takes to avoid adding names to their historically long IR lists if they want to make a run at Super Bowl LIV."

First-round WR production: "This offseason, Baltimore tried their hand at wide receiver once again, selecting Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown with their No. 25 pick in the first round. Brown's Lisfranc injury may give some fans pause, but his explosive speed and playmaking ability, along with how he fits into the new Lamar Jackson-led offense, provide hope this particular curse will finally be lifted."

Offensive coordinator inconsistency: "[Greg Roman's] new offensive scheme is going to be tested early and often. If it works, it has big potential … This season's outcome is likely mostly dependent on how Roman's offense performs."

Ravens Left Off Adam Schein's Top Defense List

With all the talk this offseason, you'd forget the Ravens had the No. 1 overall defense last year. Now Baltimore's defense can add another piece of material to the bulletin board.

NFL.com's Adam Schein listed his top nine defenses for the upcoming 2019 NFL season and the Ravens finished just outside – at No. 10.