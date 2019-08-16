Late for Work 8/16: Lamar Jackson's Highlight-Reel Run Thrills Media

"Jackson says there's no comparison between his level of play now and where he was at this time last year. He's correct," Walker wrote. "Jackson has kept his attempts fairly simple, and he hasn't faced high-end NFL pressure. But recall the 2018 preseason, when every one of his passes felt like an adventure. That guy, who struggled to maintain a consistent release point or throw a spiral, is gone."

Jackson certainly has his share of critics, but not are tougher on him than he is on himself. He led the team to field goals in his two series, but he wasn't satisfied.

"I was ticked off with not scoring, because I told you guys that was my goal this year, when we get in the red zone, just to score," Jackson said. "And, we didn't do that. Yes, I was ticked off."

Aaron Rodgers Gives Jackson Some Advice

Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium who were hoping to see Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers play ended up disappointed, as the Packers held him out as a precautionary move due to tightness in his back. Harbaugh and Ravens defenders expressed disappointment as well, as they undoubtedly wanted to see how the defense matched up against the All-Pro.

Our John Eisenberg wrote: "If Rodgers had played, a game on a warm summer night would have become a genuine measuring stick for a Ravens defense still adjusting to a batch of new faces. How would it fare against one of the game's top quarterbacks?"