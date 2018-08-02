Late for Work 8/2: Ravens Still Perceived Favorites to Sign Dez Bryant

Robert Griffin III Considered an Olympic Trial

When asked Tuesday how he stayed in shape during his year out of the NFL, Robert Griffin III joked that he threw footballs at palm trees. As Griffin said, he went to Orlando to train alongside his wife, Estonian heptathlete Grete Sadeiko, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What Griffin didn't mention was that he was also preparing for a potential run at the 2020 Olympics, per The Washington Post's Sam Fortier.

At Baylor, Griffin ran the 400-meter hurdles all the way to the 2008 Olympic Trials semifinals. However, he decided to leave track to focus on football. When the NFL turned a cold shoulder, Griffin worked to get back in but kept his options open.

Per Fortier, Griffin chose the Orlando complex because it had a football and track and field program led by coach Brooks Johnson, who also trained Sadeiko. For about 10 weeks, four days a week, Griffin split his time between football and track workouts.

He trained alongside Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin, who beat Usain Bolt for gold in the 100-meter dash at last year's world championships. Griffin dropped weight to 193 pounds and spoke with Johnson about preparing for the decathlon or the 110-meter hurdles.

"He didn't look at himself as RGIII," Gatlin told Fortier. "He looked at himself as Robert. He was hungry, and he had another shot to get back out there."

Gatlin said Griffin at first still ran like a football player. But both Gatlin and Johnson said that within a year, Griffin would have seriously contended for a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"He is an Olympic-level talent," Johnson said. "It didn't take a lot to get him technically sound."

That's when the Ravens called and the two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.1 million. Griffin considered it a "message from God" and again made the full-time switch to football, the sport that has given him so much, yet dealt so many difficult blows.

"I know what God's called me to do," Griffin said. "He's called me to play football at a high level, inspire men, lead men. That's why I didn't have any doubt in what I was doing."

Sizing up Griffin's Roster Chances

To stay on the topic of Griffin, his spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster is no guarantee. The Ravens haven't kept three quarterbacks since 2009.

Many factors will go into deciding whether Baltimore keeps Griffin, who has practiced well and impressed teammates and coaches. But The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec pointed to what he believes is the most important factor.

"Do they feel that rookie Lamar Jackson is capable of coming off the bench in a game for an injured Flacco and leading the team to a win?" Zrebiec wrote.

"That's really what the decision comes down to and it's why Griffin's roster chances probably hinge more on how [Lamar] Jackson plays in the preseason than how Griffin looks."

Griffin of course has to play well, starting tonight against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio. If he doesn't, it could be an easy decision for Baltimore to just keep Flacco and their rookie first-round pick.

"However, if Griffin plays well and Jackson doesn't look quite ready to play, the Ravens probably don't have a choice but to keep the former Washington Redskin," Zrebiec wrote.