Late for Work 8/20: All Aboard the Matthew Judon Hype Train

It isn't all Jackson's fault. He's been pressured on 22 of his 38 dropbacks, which hasn't allowed Jackson to get into a rhythm during the preseason. This has perhaps led to him struggling passing when he does get quality protection.

"His PFF grade from a clean pocket of 56.7 ranks last among the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round," McGuinness wrote.

Biggest Question Facing Each Position Group

There are still plenty of questions the Ravens need to answer before their regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9. PennLive’s Aaron Kasinitz looked at the biggest question mark facing each positional group.

Tight End: Can Mark Andrews develop into a steady contributor?

Kasinitz sees rookie first-round pick Hayden Hurst as a guarantee for a big role on the offense this season, and also highlights Nick Boyle as a key piece because of his blocking prowess. How the Ravens use rookie Mark Andrews could affect how productive this group will be for the offense.

"Andrews, a third-round rookie, has played well this summer when he's been on the field, but he's missed a chunk of time with an injury and needs seasoning," Kasinitz wrote.

When Andrews was drafted, many thought he would have the opportunity to contribute right away. He had a sensational final collegiate season for Oklahoma, hauling in 62 catches for 958 yards, and eight touchdowns. Andrews also received the John Mackey award, which is given to the most outstanding tight end in college football for that season.

As Benoit pointed out, "Baltimore played with two tight ends more than any team last season." With Benjamin Watson, the group's top playmaker, departing via free agency for the New Orleans Saints, Andrews seemed like a natural successor for that role. Now, his inability to stay healthy has made that trickier.

"If the Ravens trust Andrews to make a positive impact in the regular season, they'll be in good shape," Kasinitz wrote. "If not, they'll have to figure out whether 2015 second-rounder Maxx Williams or the embattled Darren Waller can get their careers headed in the right direction."

Secondary: What's the best combination of talent in nickel, dime packages?

Few concerns surround the secondary because it's arguably the deepest group on the Ravens' roster. That depth, as well as its versatility, provides a lot of different personnel outcomes the secondary can explore.

"The question is how Baltimore can make the best use out of all of these skilled players," Kasinitz wrote.

Indeed, some of the roles for players in this group need to be defined over the next few weeks.

One major part of the equation is if Brandon Carr or Marlon Humphrey will start alongside Jimmy Smith. Tavon Young seems to have established himself as the first choice to match up with slot receivers, but how will the team use Maurice Canady and rookie fourth-round selection Anthony Averett?

Orlando Brown Jr. Returns to the Site of his Disastrous Combine Performance a Changed Man

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, Orlando Brown Jr. was being projected as a first-round pick. Brown then had a subpar showing and his stock tumbled, which resulted in him getting drafted by the Ravens in the third round.

Brown returns to the site of the Combine tonight when the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts, and as ESPN wrote, he's put that disastrous showing behind him by having a preseason that could result in him becoming the team's starting right tackle.

"As Brown returns to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Colts in his first Monday Night Football appearance, he finds his stock soaring again, the result of hard work, a good diet and impressive listening skills," ESPN wrote.

Brown told “The Lounge” podcast that before he even ran the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds and put up just 14 bench press reps in Indy, he told team executives that he did not expect to perform well. Thus, even though the football world reacted with shock, Brown did not.

Brown then went to work. When he first arrived in Baltimore, he was 338 pounds with 23 percent body fat. Now he's 350 pounds with 19 percent body fat.