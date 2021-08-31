Late for Work 8/31: How Four Key Roster Decisions Could Play Out This Week

How Four Key Roster Decisions Could Play Out This Week

With the Ravens having to make 21 moves by 4 p.m. today to get their roster to 53, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec identified 10 issues the Ravens will need to address before the deadline.

Here's a look at four of them, along with Zrebiec's analysis:

What happens with QB Trace McSorley?

"Trace McSorley returned to practice Monday, which, assuming he has no physical setbacks, takes [Injured Reserve] scenarios out of play. Tyler Huntley has clearly established himself as the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback, so the decision-making with McSorley is pretty simple: If the Ravens want a third quarterback on the 53-man roster, they'll keep him. If the Ravens believe he's more a luxury than a necessity, they'll cut him, hope he clears waivers and try to re-sign him to their practice squad. The bet here is that the Ravens will go with the latter option, believing there are too many other guys they'll want to keep to find space for a third quarterback."

How many of their promising young defensive backs can the Ravens keep?

"Based on everything I've heard inside and outside the building, the Ravens are trying hard to find space for three of their young defensive backs who are perceived to be on the roster bubble: cornerbacks Chris Westry and Nigel Warrior and safety Ar'Darius Washington. The Ravens believe all three are likely to get claimed on waivers after they performed well over the summer. They feel all three have done enough good things to have earned a spot on the 53-man roster. The problem is that it's extremely hard to keep 12 or 13 defensive backs without hurting yourself at another roster spot.

"It will be interesting to see if they're able to keep two or even all three of Westry, Warrior and Washington. I suspect Westry is the most likely to stick. By the way, you'll notice that I didn't mention safety Geno Stone in that group, and that's by design. My guess is he's pretty much a lock as really the only natural safety the Ravens have beyond starters Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott."

What will WR Rashod Bateman's roster designation be and how will it affect other players?

"If the Ravens think a guy like Bateman is still three to four weeks away, going the IR route makes perfect sense. The problem is you have to cut someone Tuesday to make sure you can keep Bateman on the roster. That's where veterans like Anthony Levine Sr. and Pernell McPhee potentially come in. As vested veterans, they are not subject to the waiver process if they're let go. So the Ravens can release them with the understanding that they'll be re-signed a day or two later to a contract similar to the one they were going to play the 2021 season under anyway. "

Is there room for WR Miles Boykin?