Late for Work 8/31: Players Who Could Land Elsewhere If Not In Baltimore

Indeed, the main talking points from the Ravens' 30-20 victory over the Redskins will not be about the final score, but rather if players fighting for a roster spot did enough to make the team.

However, it should be noted that if a player does not make the 53-man roster, it doesn't mean he won't be playing in the NFL during the 2018 season. Plenty of players the Ravens ultimately opt to not keep will land on one of the other 31 teams in the NFL. Below are a few players pundits say are on the bubble that could land on another team should the Ravens not keep him.

QB Robert Griffin III

This has turned into one of the main talking points of the entire preseason.

Griffin, who did not play during Thursday's game, has put together an excellent preseason, completing 27-of-41 attempts for a quarterback rating of 87.8. He also ran for 52 yards on 11 attempts.

History is not on Griffin's side though, as the last time the Ravens named three quarterbacks to their opening roster was 2009.