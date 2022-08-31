Late for Work 8/31: Roster Tiers: Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike Among Starters With Something to Prove

Roster Tiers: Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike Among Starters With Something to Prove

Now that the Ravens have gotten down to 53 players, The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker sorted the roster into eight tiers, from superstars (Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker and Marlon Humphrey) to players on the fringe (center Trystan Colon, tight end Josh Oliver, inside linebacker Kristian Welch and others).

Here's a look at three of Walker's other tiers and his analysis:

Starters with something to prove: DT Justin Madubuike, NT Michael Pierce, G Ben Powers, ILB Patrick Queen.

"We know these guys will play, but we don't know what the Ravens will get from them for a variety of reasons. Madubuike has flashed as an interior playmaker but has yet to take the leap many predicted before last season. Pierce is a proven man-eater in the middle, with upside as a pass rusher, but he has to show he can stay on the field after he played just eight games over two seasons in Minnesota.

"Queen played better after the Ravens reduced his responsibilities a few games into last season, but he has not evolved into the all-around middle linebacker envisioned when they used a 2020 first-round pick on him. This is a pivotal year for Queen; if he does not raise his level, it's possible the Ravens won't use their fifth-year option to lock in his future with the team. Powers always puts himself in the mix to start but never has an iron grip on his job."

Rookies who will make a Week 1 impact: S Kyle Hamilton, TE Isaiah Likely, C Tyler Linderbaum, P Jordan Stout.

"Linderbaum gave the Ravens a scare when he hurt his foot in training camp but seems on track to start the opener. He looked none the worse for wear in his brief dose of preseason action, and his mobility could open new possibilities for the running game. Likely was the breakout star of training camp and the preseason, so good that the Ravens did not want to risk an injury by dressing him for the preseason finale. He was fifth of the team's six fourth-round picks; four months later, he's projected to be one of Jackson's top targets.

"The Ravens took a risk by drafting Stout and pushing their longest tenured player, Sam Koch, onto the coaching staff. Stout has erased any doubts about that decision with his thunderous punts in training camp and the preseason. Hamilton has probably inspired more debate than any rookie on the team because of a few obvious mistakes in tackling and coverage, but he has also demonstrated the range and versatility that made him a first-round pick."

Keep an eye on the future: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, G Ben Cleveland, OT Daniel Faalele, DT Travis Jones, TE Charlie Kolar, OLB David Ojabo, ILB Josh Ross, CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams.

"These young players aren't under pressure to produce right away and they're not in immediate danger of losing their spots. Some have star upside but won't be able to show it at the start of the season.