Late for Work 8/6: Aqib Talib Talks About Facing Michael Crabtree in Joint Practices

Chris Wormley, Kenneth Dixon Among NFL's Top 25 Breakout 'Prospects'

Every year, much of the conversation is about first-round picks and what they will do in the NFL.

What fans often forget is that there are very talented players taken in later rounds who could just as easily break out, even if they don't see the field all that much in their first couple years.

Thus, every year Football Outsiders puts together "a list of the NFL's best and brightest young players who have barely played." This year's top-25 list includes two Ravens: defensive end Chris Wormley and running back Kenneth Dixon.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2016, Wormley was a run-stuffer who developed some pass-rushing prowess later in his college career (12 sacks over his final two seasons). In Baltimore, Wormley didn't play as a rookie and suited up for seven games (two starts) last year, logging five tackles and four quarterback hurries.

"He has basically replaced Michael Pierce as 'promising young defensive line prospect' on both the Baltimore roster and on our list," wrote Football Outsiders' Rivers McCown.

"His ceiling as an inside player with some pass-rush moves might be intriguing enough for him to see the field on pass-rushing downs. Outside of Pierce and Wormley, the Ravens have only oft-injured Carl Davis as an interior lineman with any kind of pass-rush promise."

As a rookie fourth-round pick in 2016, Dixon ran for 382 yards and two touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 162 yards and another score. He missed all of last season because of a torn meniscus and served a six-game suspension while rehabbing.

"We just can't quit Dixon. At least not yet," McCown wrote. "He's a great receiver out of the backfield. He doesn't go down on first contact, and he gets the most out of every run. While he's not a premium athlete, he showed plenty of burst at the NFL combine with his jump metrics. He actually had an extremely similar combine profile to Kareem Hunt.

"Still only 24, Dixon is looking up at Alex Collins' terrific season and will also have to prove himself over Javorius Allen. He still has the talent to be the best back the Ravens have this season. But time is running out for him to show that."

Dixon missed some practice time and the Ravens' preseason opener with a reported hamstring injury, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, so he's working his way back into the competition. Ravens second-year guard Nico Siragusa made the honorable mention list.

Predicting the Next Ravens Hall of Famers