Late for Work 8/6: Stock Watch From Training Camp Thus Far

Rising: OLB Daelin Hayes

"Hayes has the look of the Ravens' best fifth-round pick since outside linebacker Matthew Judon, in 2016. … Hayes never had more than 3½ sacks in a season in college, where he battled shoulder injuries, and Ravens coaches and officials in recent months hailed his versatility as a run stopper and pass defender more than they did his pass-rush ability. But in one-on-one drills and 11-on-11 action, Hayes has played with savvy, burst and bend, routinely beating the offense's reserve tackles. He hasn't looked out of place setting the edge, either, as a strong-side outside linebacker."

Rising: OLB Patrick Queen

"Maybe the best compliment you can pay Queen and the Ravens' inside linebackers is that star tight end Mark Andrews has had a relatively quiet camp so far. Andrews still wins his share of battles over the middle, but after an occasionally disastrous season in pass coverage, Queen looks more confident and capable. He's shown improved awareness in zone coverage and flashed his speed in man-to-man. … [On Wednesday], he flew through gaps on blitzes and shrugged off running backs in pass protection, racking up a handful of would-be quarterback hits. He should improve on his three-sack rookie season."

Falling: QB Tyler Huntley

"As Ravens coaches watch the competition to back up [Lamar] Jackson unfold, they'll have to weigh the merits of [Trace] McSorley's experience against Huntley's athleticism and upside. … Huntley had his worst practice Wednesday, throwing three interceptions in team drills and two on consecutive plays. There's still much time for Huntley, the slight favorite entering camp, to regain ground; the team's joint practices with the Carolina Panthers and three preseason games should go a long way to determining a winner. To this point, though, he's been outplayed by McSorley."

Falling: WR Miles Boykin

"Given the additions at his position and his inconsistent production, Boykin was one receiver who needed to have a strong camp. The 2019 third-round pick was fairly anonymous through the Ravens' first few practices before dropping two passes Monday and leaving early with a hamstring injury. He hasn't practiced since, and as many of his peers continue to impress, his roster standing seemingly becomes more up in the air by the day."

Falling: OT Alejandro Villanueva