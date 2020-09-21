Late for Work 9/21: Ravens Look Like NFL's Best in Win Over Texans 

"Baltimore's win over the Texans was an illustration of how much the Ravens are evolving as an offense," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadhia wrote. "They gained 230 yards on the ground, with an assortment of runners making significant contributions. That attack wore down Houston's defense and gave the Ravens their second win of the season. It also told us Jackson won't have to do nearly as much heavy lifting as he did during his MVP campaign last year.

"These Ravens still want to slug it out. The difference now is that their defense is stronger, their quarterback is more mature and -- after going 14-2 in 2019 and losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs -- they have a clear determination to finish what they start."

On the other side of the ball, the defense proved to be just as potent. It kept one of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks in check and forced two key turnovers.

"The Ravens reminded everyone that their defense can be just as dangerous as Jackson," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "On a day when the reigning NFL MVP struggled to get the ball in the end zone as frequently as he usually does, the Ravens' defense proved to be the game-changer with two turnovers in a 33-16 win at the Texans, including a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown by linebacker L.J. Fort."

Hensley pointed out that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's unit has held teams to 21 or fewer points in 13 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. They also have scored seven defensive touchdowns in 12 games.

It's a dangerous combination when one of the league's top-scoring offenses is also getting points from its defense, and the Ravens' well-balanced attack is what's led them to 14 straight regular-season wins.