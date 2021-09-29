Late for Work 9/29: Is It Time for Le'Veon Bell to Join the 53-Man Roster?

Is It Time for Le'Veon Bell to Join 53-Man Roster?

Are we getting closer to seeing two-time former All-Pro Le'Veon Bell being elevated to the 53-man roster?

Head Coach John Harbaugh said a couple weeks ago that there was a chance Bell could play in the Ravens' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that didn't happen. The week prior, Harbaugh indicated that Bell, who did not participate in a training camp, was in great shape but needed to get into football shape.

Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi said the time has come for Bell to play.

"Count me among you who think that Bell should get a shot," Lombardi wrote. "It's not like Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams or Devonta Freeman are setting the world on fire. None of them seems to be very efficient in pass pro and none are as accomplished as pass catchers like Bell. It's time to, as they say, 'fish or cut bait,' particularly given the signing of Nate McCrary to the practice squad."

Ebony Bird's Remy Cabache questioned whether there is room in the Ravens' backfield for Bell.

"Bell was always celebrated for his ability as a pass-catcher and earned praise for being talented enough to be the second or third receiver on many other teams," Cabache wrote. "As the Ravens don't have a clear-cut receiver from the backfield, this could be Bell's way in. However, that would mean cutting Freeman, most likely. While I see that as unlikely, keeping Bell for this long, despite the Murray and Freeman signings, does suggest the Ravens see something in Bell — be that his talent or a specific role."

The Ravens coaches and front office know best what kind of shape Bell is in at this point. He joined Baltimore's practice squad three weeks ago after not being with a team all offseason.