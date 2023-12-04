Late for Work: Ravens Win the Bye Week With Others' Losses

If Flacco and the Browns get in a rhythm, Reed sees the Browns being dangerous.

"If they can get on a run and Joe protects the ball the way Joe knows how, the coach is going to put Joe in position to be successful," Reed said to Rapoport. "We're going to see how far they can go."

The Steelers and Browns would both still make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Judging Eric DeCosta's Offseason

The bye week gave an opportunity to look back on the offseason and see what decisions General Manager Eric DeCosta made to help bring the Ravens to 9-3 and in contention for the coveted No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon pointed out several areas where DeCosta succeeded.

Signed QB Lamar Jackson

"The easiest explanation for the Ravens' good vibes is the cloud that's cleared over the team. DeCosta signed Lamar Jackson to a then-record-setting five-year contract," Goon wrote. "To be frank, paying Jackson was an easy decision — but DeCosta deserves mountains of credit for setting the organizational tone of being receptive …"

After lengthy contract negotiations, DeCosta and Jackson brought it home when pen hit paper. Jackson's a Raven long-term and a vital component to the team's success in 2023.

"Beyond Jackson's performance, the most compelling point in DeCosta's favor is what's happened to the other quarterbacks among the league's best-paid passers," Goon wrote. "Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is done for the season. L.A.'s Justin Herbert and Buffalo's Josh Allen are stuck on teams that might not make the playoffs. Cleveland's Deshaun Watson is injured again. Arizona's Kyler Murray is just now on the comeback trail from injury for a bad team. A great quarterback is the hardest piece to get for a contender, and Jackson has helped the Ravens be in position for the top overall seed."

Turning away from multiple re-signing opportunities

The Ravens saw some highly talented players step out their door this offseason, including two future Hall of Fame defensive players. There were reports that both defensive end Calais Campbell and Justin Houston had varying levels of interest in re-signing, but DeCosta didn't bring either back. He also let safety Chuck Clark, cornerback Marcus Peters, and guard Ben Powers go elsewhere, too.

"If you look at what those guys are doing now, DeCosta's decisions, as painful as they were, were largely correct," Goon wrote. "Letting the vets walk was, in one sense, a bet on the talent already in the building. At some of those key positions, Justin Madubuike, Geno Stone and Brandon Stephens are enjoying the best seasons of their careers."

Hit on aRound1 receiver.

This offseason, DeCosta added a young star in rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers.

"… the rookie has been a smashing success — which has rarely been the case when the Ravens select a receiver in Round 1," Goon wrote. "He's got 58 receptions, he averages more than 10 yards per touch, and his three total touchdowns are almost certainly just the start of his scoring impact. DeCosta said Flowers was the highest-graded receiver on the Ravens' board before the draft, and honestly it feels as if they could use him more, perhaps as a returner. But Flowers has played more than 86% of offensive snaps and is a workhorse."

Hit on free agents

Not always do veteran signings pan out, but this season has brought major production from several, including outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

"The Ravens' best offseason signing didn't join the team until Aug. 18. Jadeveon Clowney is in the midst of a renaissance season, punctuated recently by his forcing two fumbles and recovering one against the Chargers," Goon wrote. "The 30-year-old has 7.5 sacks and is eighth in pass-rush win rate, a better mark than pass rushers such as Bryce Huff, T.J. Watt and Nick Bosa. It's a remarkable turnaround for a journeyman, but DeCosta said in September that the Ravens have been eyeing Clowney for years."

Another big add was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

"Baltimore also got a huge boost from Kyle Van Noy (6 sacks), helping compensate for injuries to David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser, who were originally seen as key pieces of the pass rush," wrote Goon.

Pundits Ponder What It Will Take to Win the AFC North

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Zac Jackson and Paul Dehner Jr. all considered what the final record will be for the division winner, with the two latter predicting the Ravens to win the North.

Jackson: "The Ravens will be 12-5. They should be slightly worried that the charmed Steelers might finish with 13, but I think it's a fair guess that the Ravens get 12 and win the division. That Dec. 17 Ravens-Jaguars game gives the winner a real chance to get the AFC's No. 1 seed — and doing that might require 13. I'm not sure the Ravens can get that top seed and the playoff bye with 12 wins, but I'm sticking with that number."

Dehner: "Baltimore's schedule offers no gimmies, with arguably three of the best six teams in the NFL (Jacksonville, San Francisco, Miami) in a row. But I still believe the Ravens to be the best team in the AFC. I think they go 3-2 over the final five, and that should be enough to hold off Pittsburgh. … but inevitably [the Steelers] will need to beat the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 18 to win the North — and I just don't see them pulling it off."

Zrebiec: "Even if the Steelers go 4-1 during that stretch, that may still force the Ravens to get to 12 wins — including beating Pittsburgh in the season finale — to win the division. My guess is 12 wins get it done, but that Week 18 Ravens-Steelers tilt could be for all the AFC North's marbles. I don't want to dismiss the Browns, either, but it's going to be tough for them to win five of their last six with their quarterback situation."

Ravens Coaches Among Those Wanting Hip-Drop Tackle Banned

More talk has surfaced in the NFL world surrounding the hip-drop tackle as the NFL continues to pursue player safety.

According to The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, the tackle that took out tight end Mark Andrews is likely to become banned.

"The league now is gathering information on "hip-drop" tackles to decide if they should join the list of banned actions and how they will address it," Nguyen wrote. "Based on my conversations with league officials, it sounds like it's only a matter of time. Opinions will vary on whether the tackle should be banned, but it's important to understand what it is and why a rule change that may affect NFL games as soon as next season is possible."