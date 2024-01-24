Late for Work: Peter Schrager Says It's 'Head-Scratching' That Ravens Are Favored Over Chiefs

Mel Kiper Jr.'s First Mock Draft Has Ravens Taking Cornerback in First Round

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock draft is out. The draft expert has the Ravens selecting Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the first round with the 31st-overall pick.

"The Ravens' defense has been spectacular this season, but defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone are all set to be free agents this offseason," Kiper wrote. "While they're likely to bring back a couple of these players and might have young replacements on their roster for others, I see a banged-up cornerback group that could use more depth.

"Rakestraw would make six cornerbacks off the board in Round 1, which would be the most since the 2020 draft. He has the versatility to play out wide or in the slot. He had just one interception in four college seasons, but he did have 24 career pass breakups, so he knows how to get his hands on throws. I like Rakestraw's fit in Baltimore."

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema did a five-round mock draft for the Ravens. He mocked Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to Baltimore in the first round at No. 32.

"The Ravens could lose Odell Beckham Jr. to free agency this spring. Even if they don't, this pick would still make sense," Sikkema wrote. "Baltimore gets most of its size in the receiving game from the tight end room. The team has done well with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, but I love the idea of adding the 6-foot-4 Mitchell as the 'X' receiver. Mitchell's finesse and movement skills bode well for red-zone efficiency, and he is a good sideline receiver."

Like Kiper, Sikkema sees the Ravens take a cornerback early in the draft. He has Baltimore selecting Wake Forest's Caelen Carson in the second round.

"Baltimore's cornerback room needs some youth, and Carson is the player I gravitate toward for them in the second round," Sikkema wrote. "He's a bit limited in long speed, but he can trigger downhill fast, especially when he anticipates. He is also one of the more fearless run-defending cornerbacks the class has to offer. That kind of attitude in the physical parts of the position will be coveted."

Clowney Coming Off Strong Game Against the Run

The Ravens defense limited the Houston Texans to just 38 yards rushing on 14 carries (2.7 average) in Baltimore's 34-10 win in Saturday's divisional round game, and Clowney was one of the reasons why.

"Much has been made of Jadeveon Clowney since he joined the team in August, with the former No. 1 overall pick earning a career-high 80.8 PFF pass-rushing grade after tallying 10 sacks, 10 hits and 53 hurries," PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote. "Those 73 total pressures from 506 pass-rushing snaps — including the playoffs — also form a career-best mark.

"It was Clowney's work against the run on a limited snap count that stood out from the win over the Texans. He finished the game with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop and earned a positive grade on four of his seven snaps against the run."