Le'Veon Bell Elevated From P-Squad, Derek Wolfe Placed on IR

Oct 02, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100221
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: RB Le'Veon Bell; Right: TE Derek Wolfe

Le'Veon Bell is in position to make his Ravens debut, as he has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Denver. Bell is one of the two permitted practice squad elevations, along with defensive back Kevon Seymour.

The Ravens have also placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next three games at a minimum. Wolfe (back/hip) has been sidelined since the Ravens' joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in August.

The Ravens had until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate wide receivers Rashod Bateman and/or Miles Boykin to the 53-man roster but did not.

Bell joins Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman as eligible running backs to play against the Broncos, though it remains to be seen if any will be declared inactive before the game.

Bell last saw game action with the Kansas City Chiefs near the end of last season. He rushed 82 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns last year, split between the New York Jets and Chiefs.

Bell's last productive season was in 2019 with the Jets, when he rushed for 789 yards and added 461 more receiving yards. In 2017, before a contract dispute with the Steelers, he was a Pro Bowler with 1,291 rushing yards and 655 receiving yards.

Bell's abilities as a pass-catcher out of the backfield or lined up around the formation could add another wrinkle to Baltimore's offense after the season-ending losses of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Seymour could see a fair amount of action Sunday if starters DeShon Elliott (quad) and Anthony Averett (ankle) are not able to play. Both are listed as questionable. The Ravens also listed cornerbacks Tavon Young (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (knee), and safeties Geno Stone (thigh) and Chuck Clark (hip) as questionable.

Offensive tackle Andre Smith has been activated from the practice squad as a Reserve/COVID-19 replacement for outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

