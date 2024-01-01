Late for Work: LeBron James, Ray Lewis Mock 'Quarterbacky' Take After Lamar Jackson's Perfect Game

Few have given the Ravens' esteemed leader his due this season, with the team's biggest stars and moves in the offseason taking precedent.

But at the head of it all, the hirings were made by Harbaugh.

At the head of the table, Harbaugh's led the Ravens and they're back in the same situation that earned Harbaugh and Co. recognition from their peers. So, why shouldn't they be in the running, or not earning the same achievements? The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon said it plainly.

"Give John Harbaugh Coach of the Year," Goon wrote. "Adjust the damn Super Bowl odds. Baltimore has earned it. In the regular season at least, there are no dragons left to slay. The Ravens are the best team in football."

Was That Lamar's Best Performance Ever?

Many heralded Jackson's play on Sunday. Who couldn't after he shredded one of the best defenses in the NFL? The performance was an emphatic stamp of certification on Jackson's second MVP resume. And while many are handing out Jackson's well-earned flowers, The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer argued it was Jackson's "best performance ever."

"Lamar Jackson had always been capable of head-shaking greatness, of defying even the most outsize expectations," Shaffer wrote. "But this? Perhaps at some point in the not-too-distant future, the sheer scale of Jackson's greatness in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins will be reckoned with and accounted for."

Jackson's numbers, both traditional and "nerdy," according to Shaffer, are in the upper echelon for Jackson, who has had a handful of remarkable games.

"Jackson averaged 1.23 expected points added per drop-back, according to TruMedia, the second highest of his career. He averaged 9.4 yards per play, the third highest of his career. His success rate on pass plays was 68.2%, the fourth highest of his career."

The context for this game will be forgotten in time, but Shaffer shares how significant this performance was in regard to Jackson's surrounding cast, both who were absent and those who were banged up.

"He was playing without his favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews; the offense's two most explosive running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell; and stalwart right guard Kevin Zeitler, all sidelined by injuries," Shaffer wrote. "Top wide receiver Zay Flowers was running at less than full strength, as Stanley and right tackle Morgan Moses have been for months now. The whole team was playing on a short week's rest after a smashmouth win Monday night over the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers. The AFC East-leading Dolphins (11-5) entered Sunday as an elite defense with room still to grow. Since Week 8, Miami had ranked first in EPA per play, second in success rate and fifth in DVOA, according to FTN — and it had done so for the past month without star safety Jevon Holland, who returned from injury Sunday."[quote]

But Jackson had incredible games in 2019? He did so against the Miami Dolphins for his first start in 2019? That's precisely why Shaffer argues this is his best-ever performance.

"When Jackson went supernova for stretches four years ago, he was toasting defenses still figuring him out, this unprecedented mix of supreme running talent and immense but still-raw passing ability," Shaffer wrote. "Over the seasons that followed, of course, opponents got smarter. Game plans got better. Every once in a while, Jackson could be blitzed into submission. Or he could be deceived. He could be made to feel uncomfortable. Even this season, his fifth as a full-time starter in Baltimore, there have been ups and downs."

Those Jackson MVP Flowers Smell Awfully Nice

As mentioned, many are handing Jackson his well-deserved flowers. Here they are:

**NBC Sports’** Peter King: "Lamar Jackson, as you've seen, has been magnificent. He's cemented his MVP candidacy by beating the formidable Niners and Dolphins in the span of seven days by a combined 51 points. Video-game football over those two games: 73 percent passing, seven TDs, zero picks. Jackson is playing the position with such flow, such fluidity. Nobody gets a big hit on him. Nobody. His touch is so deft. Forget stats, because some have better ones. Watch the games. Watch Jackson's control of the games. There can't be a question about the MVP race now after watching Jackson, leading the best team, dismantle two of the best teams in football in a week."