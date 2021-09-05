Cover Story - Once A Raven

Little said the goal, beyond showing respect to former players, is to help them stay in touch with each other and also provide support if needed. Leaving the NFL "can lead you down some dark paths," Little said. "We're just making sure we have the community where guys feel they can come back. Ozzie is a big part of it. Being here for all 25 years, he has literally had a hand in every single player being here. John (Harbaugh) has also been here a long time (since 2008) and plays a big role."