Late for Work: Looking at the Top Draft Options for the Ravens at No. 30

Looking at the Top Draft Options for the Ravens at No. 30

The Ravens are used to drafting late in the first round, so having to wait until No. 30 to make their first pick next month won't faze them.

That said, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec contended that because of significant turnover on their roster this offseason, it's paramount that the Ravens hit on the pick.

Zrebiec identified 10 options for the Ravens at No. 30. Here are Zrebiec's comments on the top four (based on where they are ranked on The Athletic's Dane Brugler's big board):

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (No. 17 ranking)

"It's unlikely he'll still be available for the Ravens. However, if one of the projected early-to-mid first-round tackles falls, it could be Mims because he has limited experience (he started just eight games in college) and has battled some injuries. Mims, though, has all the tools to be a standout right tackle at the next level. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, he has the ideal size and length for the position. He plays with power and awareness. If not for the injury concerns, he'd almost certainly be hearing his name in the first half of the first round."

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (No. 18)

"Guyton is probably a long shot to still be there. If he is, it would make for a relatively easy decision for [General Manager Eric] DeCosta and company. Guyton (6-foot-7, 328 pounds) is a plug-and-play right tackle with extreme upside due to his athleticism and range. He didn't play a ton of college football, so there's a rawness to his game. However, there is so much to work with and the Ravens trust their ability to develop offensive linemen."

Laiatu Latu, OLB, UCLA (No. 22)

"Teams will have to be comfortable with Latu's medicals. He'll need to be more consistent as an edge setter, too. As far as a pure pass rusher, Latu is widely considered the best in this draft class. He had 23.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss over his final two college seasons. He also had an FBS-best 24.6 percent pass-rush win rate in his final season. The 6-foot-4, 261-pound outside linebacker has a strong

understanding of pass-rush moves and fundamentals and plays with outstanding effort. He'd check a ton of boxes for the Ravens, who need more pass-rush help."

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (No. 23)

"Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell are the consensus top corners in the draft, but DeJean is a strong candidate to be the third one off the board. At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to make a quick transition to the NFL. He's a playmaker with seven interceptions and three pick sixes in his final two college seasons, and he's also a physical tackler and explosive blitzer. Some pundits feel he'll eventually end up at safety depending on what defensive scheme he's in, but the Ravens love versatile defensive backs. He's also a standout punt returner, which would be attractive for a Ravens team that lost Devin Duvernay in free agency."

Morgan Moses Trade Receives Mixed Reviews

NFL.com's Kevin Patra handed out grades for notable trades this offseason, including the Ravens sending right tackle Morgan Moses and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft (No. 135) in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks, reported to be No. 113 and 218.

Patra gave the Ravens a C+.

"Why would Baltimore trade away a low-cost offensive lineman who played well when healthy, given the interior changes they were already staring at (losing John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler)?" Patra wrote. "Perhaps the club sees a cliff coming and decided it was better to get something for Moses now. A pick swap and a sixth-round choice is a minimal return for a starting-caliber offensive tackle in a market barren at the position.

"It's usually worthless to grade the Ravens' offseason moves until about June, as they generally find bargains later in the process. After the exits of three starters from last season, there are real questions about Baltimore's O-line, particularly regarding depth, heading into the draft. Signing the versatile Josh Jones (who started 24 games over the past four seasons) is a solid first step."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley had a more positive take on the trade from a Ravens perspective, referring to it as an under-the-radar move.

"The Ravens moved up 22 spots in a swap of fourth-round picks with the New York Jets and received a sixth-rounder (No. 218) for Moses, who was likely going to be cut by Baltimore," Hensley wrote. "The 33-year-old Moses allowed a team-high nine sacks and showed signs of wearing down. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has emphasized building through the draft because quarterback Lamar Jackson is on a big-money contract. By dealing Moses, Baltimore improved its draft capital and shed $5.5 million in salary."

Moses revealed last week that he played through a torn pec last season and underwent surgery six weeks ago.

Ravens Drop Three Spots in ESPN's Offseason Power Ranking While Steelers Surge

The Ravens have dropped to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings.

Baltimore was No. 1 when ESPN's initial offseason power rankings were released last month after the Super Bowl. The latest power rankings reflect moves made by teams in free agency and via trades.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers moved ahead of the Ravens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the biggest risers, climbing five spots to No. 13. Pittsburgh has had an eventful offseason, signing quarterback Russell Wilson and trading for his backup, Justin Fields. Perhaps the Steelers' biggest addition was former Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

"It's hard to qualify signing the top free agent inside linebacker as under the radar, but with the offensive moves getting all the love, adding Queen might be overlooked," ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote. He is the kind of well-rounded linebacker the team has searched for since Ryan Shazier's career-ending injury in 2017. Queen more than fortifies a position of need, joining Elandon Roberts and a recovering Cole Holcomb. Queen's presence should go a long way toward slowing the top-tier run games of divisional opponents."