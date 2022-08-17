'Madden 23' Includes 'Mo' Tribute in Ravens End Zone

Mo Gaba and his fighting spirit will never be forgotten in Baltimore, and now his legacy will also live on forever in video games.
The Ravens' end zone tribute to Gaba, in which the letters "MO" were painted gold to stand out from the rest of the white letters in "Baltimore," is featured in the newly released EA Sports "Madden 23" video game.
July 28 was the secondary anniversary of Gaba's passing and Head Coach John Harbaugh made sure to bring it up with the team and at his training camp press conference, calling Gaba "everyone's favorite Ravens fan."
"May he rest in peace," Harbaugh said. "We love that kid. I'm going to show a video and talk about Mo in the team meeting tonight with the guys, so can't wait. God bless Mo."