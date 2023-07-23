Takeaways From Ravens' Madden NFL 24 Ratings

Jul 23, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

The day gamers have long awaited has arrived. After a slow drip of Madden 24 ratings over the past week, the full ratings have dropped.

Here are some takeaways from this year's Ravens ratings:

  • Lamar Jackson is at a better starting place than last year. The Madden 21 cover athlete had an overall rating of just 87 before the start of last season. This year, he begins with a 91.
  • Jackson has the fourth-highest rating of any quarterback, only trailing Patrick Mahomes (99), Joe Burrow (95), and cover athlete Josh Allen (94). Still, Jackson made it clear he intends to be rated higher.
  • Jackson is the fastest quarterback in the game with a speed rating of 96. He also has a 96 for acceleration, both of which highest marks on the team in speed and acceleration.
  • The second-fastest player on the team, according to Madden, is a tie between wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Andy Isabella (94). The rookie first-round wide receiver comes in with a 93 speed, which is among the fastest rookies in the game.
  • Flowers starts with a Madden rookie rating of 77, which he felt was too low (rookies almost always do). Where Flowers can make up ground is by upping his strength rating (55), awareness (66), and catching (80). It probably won't take long for Flowers' change of direction rating (91) to get bumped up too.
  • The Ravens' highest-graded player overall is tight end Mark Andrews with a 95. He's just behind tight ends Travis Kelce (99) and George Kittle (96). Last year, Andrews was a 93 with Kelce and Kittle well ahead of him. He's closed the gap in Madden's eyes. Andrews got the top mark among tight ends in catches in traffic. His highest ratings were in awareness and stamina (both 96).
  • Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has the Ravens' second-highest grade at a 93. That's tied with the Jets' Sauce Gardner for the fourth-highest rating among cornerbacks.
  • Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has an overall Madden rating of 85 after sitting out all last season. The makers of the game don't seem worried about the health of his knee, giving Beckham marks of 91 and 93 for speed and acceleration, respectively, and a 96 for jumping. But just an 87 for catching?
  • Here's a fun/quirky tidbit. Beckham has an 85 for kick power, which is just nine points lower than punter Jordan Stout. No other non-specialist is even close.
  • Seventh-round guard Andrew Vorhees is not only the strongest Raven, but he's tied as the second-strongest player in the league, according to Madden. Vorhees has a 97 strength rating, which only trails 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. Vorhees, who will sit out his entire rookie season, put up 38 bench press reps at the Combine after tearing his ACL. Michael Pierce comes in second on the Ravens with a 93 strength rating.
  • Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell has some wheels and Madden recognized it. He has a 93 speed rating and 95 for acceleration.
  • For a second straight year, Justin Tucker registered a 99 in kick power and accuracy. Doesn't get any better than that. He's part of the "90 Club" with an overall 91 rating.
  • The Ravens have six players in the "90 Club" There's Jackson, Tucker, Humphrey, Andrews, Roquan Smith (92), and Ronnie Stanley (90). The Ravens had only three players in the club last year.
  • Smith's highest marks came in stamina (98) and, no surprise, tackling (97). He's tied with Seattle's Bobby Wagner as the highest-rated tackler in the entire game.
  • Who is the Ravens' toughest player? Madden believes it's a tie between Jackson and guard Kevin Zeitler. Smith came in third with a 95 toughness rating.
  • Stanley is ranked as the eighth-best pass blocker in the game and the 14th-best offensive lineman.
  • There was a little more respect put on safety Marcus Williams' name. He started with an 86 rating last year, but got bumped up to 88 despite missing a chunk of last season.

