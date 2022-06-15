Mailbag: Analyzing the Undrafted Rookies' Chances

Downing: This question is about Odafe Oweh and rookie David Ojabo. If you didn't know this already, Oweh and Ojabo are both of Nigerian heritage and actually went to the same high school in New Jersey. They bonded and were thrilled about an NFL reunion when the Ravens selected Ojabo in the second round of this year's draft. Nigerian Nightmare is a nickname for the duo that I've heard tossed around and I'm on board with that. If Oweh and Ojabo develop into the type of pass rushers that the Ravens envision, then opposing quarterbacks will certainly have nightmares thinking about the two of them coming off the edge.