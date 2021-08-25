Mailbag: Any More Additions Coming After Injuries?

Downing: This one is still wide open. The Ravens have shuffled a few players through this position, but nobody has really seized the job at this point. Third-year lineman Ben Powers seems to have the edge right now, as he's taken most of the first-team reps in the preseason. Rookie Ben Cleveland and second-year lineman Tyre Phillips both have potential, but they've dealt with injuries this summer that have kept them from gaining ground in the competition. Cleveland and Phillips both missed the preseason game last week. Few position battles truly go down to the wire in the preseason, but this seems to be a spot that won't be determined until after the final preseason game Saturday.