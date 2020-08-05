Mailbag: Could the Wide Receivers Take on More From Tight Ends?

Mink: After De'Anthony Thomas opted out for this season, it's Proche's spot to lose at punt returner. The only two return specialists on the roster are Chris Moore and Willie Snead IV and I don't see either of them taking that job unless in a pinch. Moore will be among the competitors at kick returner, but I could also see that going to somebody like running back Justice Hill, who has the speed and could see a larger role on special teams given the depth at his position. Duvernay, another speedster with toughness and college experience, will also probably get a long look at kick returner. He averaged 21.1 yards per kick return at Texas.