Mailbag: How Can the Ravens Address Wide Receiver and Offensive Line?

Downing: This is an in-depth question right here! In terms of contract restructuring, I don't see that as a real option with defensive lineman Brandon Williams. He's entering the final year of his contract, so there isn't much to change with his deal. The only way to free up cap space by altering his deal would be to extend him, release him or get him to take a pay cut. Releasing him certainly carries risk because of how well he's played the last few years, and how much the Ravens have missed him when he's not on the field. The pay cut option could work, but he'd then have to agree with that, and it's hard to say whether he would. The other scenario here, and this one is more interesting, is if the Ravens extended his contract by another year or two, and then spread out his cap hit over the course of the contract. That's a way to create some more cap room and likely keep Williams in Baltimore for his entire career.