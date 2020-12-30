Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Avoid Another Cincy Heartbreaker?

Downing: Bryant is coming off touchdowns in back-to-back games, so it's understandable that fans are curious about finding more ways to get him involved in the game plan. I do think Bryant's greatest asset to this offense is his ability in the red zone. He can fight for contested catches and has a knack for finding holes in the defense, and that's proven with his 75 career touchdowns. Plus, if the 10-year veteran has lost any of his top-end athleticism at this stage of his career, that is less evident in the short field near the goal-line.

From the time the Ravens signed Bryant to the practice squad midway through the season, there has been a progression with him. He's slowly but surely carved out a bigger role, and now he's establishing himself as a trusted red-zone target for Jackson. Could the Ravens use him more the rest of the way? He's played 17 snaps in each of the last two games, and I wouldn't expect that number to jump to 40-plus snaps a game. The Ravens seem like they want to use Bryant situationally, where he can best use his unique skillset in a limited number of plays. Now one area where I think the Ravens could work in Bryant more is on third downs. They have quality targets over the middle of the field and as a deep threat, but if they need a contested catch outside the numbers on third-and-long, Bryant could be just the guy for the job.