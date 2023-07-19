Mailbag: How Long Will It Take for the Offense to Gel?

Downing: The running back market has been a hot topic around the NFL over the last few weeks, and Dobbins is certainly part of that conversation. He didn't participate in minicamp as he's seeking a new contract, and he hasn't said whether he plans to sit out any of training camp when that practice begins next week. Premier running backs around the NFL have been vocal on social media over the last few days in saying that other backs should do anything they can to get the contracts they deserve, and in some cases that means holding out of practice or even games.

With that said, I would be relatively surprised if Dobbins opts to hold out during training camp. I still believe that his best path to a big payday is to have a strong 2023 season and show that he's fully healthy from the knee injury. He made great progress with the injury over the course of last season, but he acknowledged at the end of the year that he still didn't have his top gear once he got into the open field. He's worked this offseason to get back to that point, but he hasn't been on the field yet for the Ravens to see the strides that he's made. Contract disputes can be messy and unpredictable, so there is an element of the unknown here. But I still think that Dobbins will play a significant role in the offense and that he's in store for the best season of his NFL career. If all that comes to fruition, then he will be in line for a nice pay raise going into the 2024 season.