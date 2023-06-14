Mailbag: Who Has Inside Track at Left Guard Heading Into Training Camp?

Downing: This is a fun question. There are a number of different ways to take it because just about any NFL player could probably justify to themselves that they're underrated to some degree. A player who sticks out to me is right guard Kevin Zeitler. He is a pro's pro. He is a leader of this offensive line and is highly respected in the Ravens locker room. He's a reliable player who performs at a high level every week, and he's one of the better guards in the game. But for some reason, the veteran lineman is still searching for his first Pro Bowl invitation. He was more than deserving of an invite last year, but got snubbed in the voting process. The 12-year pro is too often overlooked in the conversation of top guards in the game, but that's a recognition he deserves, and hopefully this year he gets his first Pro Bowl invite.