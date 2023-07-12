Mailbag: Is Justin Tucker a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

Downing: I don't get a Hall of Fame vote, but if I did, Justin Tucker would absolutely be a first-ballot selection. Tucker has made 90.5 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, and he's had his work cut out for him with those kicks. Tucker has attempted 80 kicks of 50+ yards, and he's remarkably made 57. Compared to some of the other great kickers in history, Tucker also has the disadvantage of playing in an outdoor stadium that historically has difficult conditions for kickers. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro, with five of those All-Pro selections being for the first-team. He also has the longest field goal in NFL history, the 66 yarder to beat the Detroit Lions in 2021.

The only thing working against Tucker is that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has only inducted two true kickers – Jan Stenerud and Morten Anderson. Adam Vinatieri is the natural selection, and he becomes eligible for the first time in 2025. If Vinatieri gets in quickly, that bodes well for Tucker. The other important consideration with Tucker is that he still has plenty of good years ahead of him. He's already put up 11 terrific seasons, and he looks like he could continue to kick for another decade if he wants. When his career comes to a close, I expect Tucker to be widely regarded as the best kicker in NFL history and get a gold jacket once he's eligible.