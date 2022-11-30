Mailbag: What's the Ravens' Biggest Issue to Fix?

Downing: This is something the Ravens need to improve. The rush against the play clock hurt them in the first half of Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, and it's been a trend throughout the season. Lamar Jackson has been good at managing the play clock this year, but the Ravens often seem late getting to the line and rushed in the final seconds of the play clock. Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman told him he needs to get the plays in faster, and the entire operation needs to be more efficient. The Ravens improved in the second half of Sunday's game and didn't have any delay of games, but the operation has been too rushed too often this year. "We just have to adjust as coaches on that," Harbaugh said. "If we have to have less offense, or less movements in the plays or whatever it might be, that's just what you do."