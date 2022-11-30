Mailbag: What's the Ravens' Biggest Issue to Fix?

Nov 30, 2022 at 02:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
113022-Gus
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

Mink: Let's not forget that this team has a whole lot more going for it than against it. Still, there's no doubt that the Ravens need to get better if they're going to reach their Super Bowl aspirations.

With that out the way, the biggest issue in my mind is the red-zone offense. The Ravens rank 24th in the league, scoring a touchdown on 51% of their trips this season. Obviously, it was a big problem the past two weeks, which allowed the Panthers and Jaguars to hang around longer than they should have. The Ravens will play more "should-win" games the rest of the regular season. If they're going to avoid more surprise results, they need to capitalize more often in the red zone. And when they face high-powered offenses to come, they probably won't be able to lean as heavily on their defense to get stops. They'll need to score more points.

My first answer was that the passing offense needed to improve, as it's currently ranked 26th in the league with 193.4 yards per game. But what's interesting is the Ravens actually rank 7th in the league in passing DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). So while the Ravens don't put up a lot of yards through the air because of the heavy ground attack, they have been quite efficient throwing the ball – contrary to popular belief around Baltimore. They still need more big plays that have been lacking since Rashod Bateman left the lineup, and hopefully DeSean Jackson can provide more of that.

Downing: This is something the Ravens need to improve. The rush against the play clock hurt them in the first half of Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, and it's been a trend throughout the season. Lamar Jackson has been good at managing the play clock this year, but the Ravens often seem late getting to the line and rushed in the final seconds of the play clock. Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman told him he needs to get the plays in faster, and the entire operation needs to be more efficient. The Ravens improved in the second half of Sunday's game and didn't have any delay of games, but the operation has been too rushed too often this year. "We just have to adjust as coaches on that," Harbaugh said. "If we have to have less offense, or less movements in the plays or whatever it might be, that's just what you do."

Mink: No, I don't think the Ravens are going to sign another veteran wide receiver. I think this will be the corps the rest of the way. Baltimore already inked DeSean Jackson and, if he can stay healthy, he could be a difference-maker down the stretch. We've seen flashes of that whenever he's been on the field in New Orleans and Jacksonville. The Ravens have just $2.5 million in salary-cap space, per overthecap.com. Beckham and Hilton would most likely cost more than that. They're not free agents, so it's not like another team is picking up part of that salary. Maybe the Ravens could restructure contracts to make enough space, but I don't see it happening.

Downing: I would be surprised if the Ravens move Nick Boyle to injured reserve. He hasn't been on the injury report since the first week of the season, so his knee isn't keeping him sidelined during games or practice. He may not be the same dominant blocker that he was before the injury, but the surgically repaired knee isn't preventing him from taking the field. Also, the Ravens have already moved Charlie Kolar to the active roster, so it's not like they need a roster spot at this point. Plus, Kolar has yet to even play a game for the Ravens, and it's a total guess what he'll provide this offense once he is active on gameday. The Ravens don't want to find themselves in a situation where they move Boyle to injured reserve and then determine that Kolar needs more time before making a big contribution. There's no doubt the Ravens have crowded tight end room but moving Boyle to injured reserve doesn't seem like a likely solution at this point.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Likely Return to Practice

Marlon Humphrey was not on the field early Wednesday. Marcus Williams was catching passes with both hands.

news

Ravens Bring Back WR Shemar Bridges to Practice Squad

Wide receiver Shemar Bridges, who had a strong training camp and preseason with the Ravens, has been signed to the practice squad.

news

J.K. Dobbins Returns To Practice

Third-year running back J.K. Dobbins, who underwent a knee procedure in late October, was designated for return to practice Wednesday.

news

Late for Work 11/30: Ravens' Play Clock Issues Not New, But They've Gotten Worse This Season

Putting the loss to the Jaguars in perspective. Brian Baldinger says DeSean Jackson is 'still as fast as anybody in the league.'

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Fall Out of Top 10

The Ravens dropped in the power rankings following their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Longtime Raven Brandon Williams Reportedly Agrees With Chiefs

Veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is reportedly signing with the Chiefs after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Ravens.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 12 vs. Jaguars

This week, we dive into the film on the Ravens' five trips to the red zone in Jacksonville.

news

Late for Work 11/29: Ravens Among Least-Trusted Division Leaders, Bengals 'Clearly Most Dangerous AFC North Team'

Michael Irvin says the Ravens are pretenders. Don't be surprised if the Ravens-Bengals season finale is played in prime time.

news

News & Notes: Offensive Play Call Operation 'Needed to Be Faster'

The Ravens considered burning more time off the clock before Josh Oliver's touchdown. DeSean Jackson made a huge impact playing just 10 snaps.

news

Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Is Hot With Ja'Marr Chase Moving Closer to Return

After victory, Cleveland looks forward to Deshaun Watson's debut. Diontae Johnson and Kenny Pickett search for better chemistry.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 12 vs. Jaguars

Gus Edwards led the way in the backfield in his return to action. DeSean Jackson's time was limited but impactful.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising