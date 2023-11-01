Mailbag: What the Crystal Ball Says for Second Half of Ravens' Season

Downing: Starting that Go Fund Me is probably a good idea because the Ravens have premiere players poised to hit the market. With Justin Madubuike, Patrick Queen and Geno Stone, the reality is that it's going to be difficult to sign all three of them to long-term contracts. There's a chance that all of them could end up playing on new teams next season. According to Spotrac, the Ravens are projected to have about $13 million in cap room next season. That doesn't leave much space. Of course, that number can change based on other moves that that the Ravens make like trades or cuts, but the truth is that they will again be tight against the salary cap next season. That's what happens when a franchise quarterback is signed long-term and making more than $50 million a year, and the Ravens have factored that into their long-term planning.

The Ravens could opt to use the franchise tag on Madubuike, who is having a breakout season and is on pace to put up 13 sacks this season. That's a big number for an interior defensive lineman, and he could earn a contract in the neighborhood of $15-20 million annually. The franchise tag would come at an estimated price tag of $20 million, so fitting that under the salary cap would take some maneuvering for the Ravens.

The franchise tag would also be an expensive option for Queen at a projected $17.4 million next year, so the Ravens would likely seek to work out a long-term extension to keep him in Baltimore. With the way he's played this year, he may get a deal close to the five-year, $100 million contract the Ravens gave to Roquan Smith.

Predicting Geno Stone's contract value is difficult considering that he's been in-and-out of the starting lineup, but now leads the NFL with five interceptions. His price keeps going up with every one of those takeaways.