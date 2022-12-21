Mailbag: Will Tight Ends Break Out in Ravens Passing Game?

Mink: There's no doubt that Mark Andrews is still an elite tight end and one of the best in the game. His production has dipped this season compared to the extremely high bar he set a year ago, but it's still very good. He has the third-most receiving yards of any tight end in the league. With that said, Andrews hasn't caught a touchdown pass since Week 6 and he's averaged 35 receiving yards per game since then.

Part of the reason why is the struggles overall in the passing game in recent weeks. Also, Andrews was such a beast last year because the Ravens didn't have a very effective rushing attack. So they fed him the ball a lot. Andrews finished with the ninth-most targets (153) in the league. This year, he ranks 26th in targets.

I'm going to push back on the notion that Andrews isn't getting open. I've seen numerous examples on film of him getting open and the ball just not coming his way. That happens, but it seems like it's happened a lot to Andrews in recent weeks. I think another reason is that defenses are obviously focused on him as the Ravens' clear top receiving threat. Baltimore's thin wide receiver corps has put a target on Andrews' back, and he's seeing a lot of different coverages and attention, particularly in the red zone.